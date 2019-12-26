Two new messaging signs for wildlife-vehicle safety in use

You may have seen the new variable messaging signs dedicated to help raise motorists’ awareness of wildlife on or near the roadways of Fremont County. The signs were part of a collaborative effort between the Wyoming Department of Transportation and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and they were recently deployed near Milford.

The signs will move around during the year as animals migrate in and out of winter range and spend time along roadways or in areas where they frequently cross.

Many partners made these signs possible: Wyoming Outdoor Weekend, 10 Country Chapter of the Muley Fanatics, Wyoming Wild Sheep Foundation, Wyoming Wildlife, Mule Deer Foundation, Wyoming Outdoorsman, and Wyoming Governor’s Big Game License Coalition.