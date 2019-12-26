Robert C. “Bob” Peralta

Robert Cornelis “Bob” Peralta, age 97, passed away at his home in Crowheart on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

Bob was born on August 31, 1922 in St. Anthony, Idaho to Cornelis Crowley and Sylvia Pearl (Taylor) Peralta.

The family moved to Lander when he was young and he graduated from Fremont County Vocational Highschool.

He joined the US Army following graduation, serving for 4 years in the US Army AirCorp during WWII as a pilot and Mechanic,

He was honorably discharged.

Bob worked for Peter Kewitt and Sons, starting at the bottom and retiring as District Manager.

He and his wife Mary C. (Cunningham) Peralta retired to Crowheart and ranched there for more than 30 years.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Mary; second wife Mae Runyan; a sister, Dorothy Peralta Clark; daughters Wanda Davis and Velda Daewood.

Bob is survived by his children, Pamela Peralta Coxey of Crowheart, WY, Roberta Peralta Lewis of Elizabeth, CO, Pete Peralta of Crowheart, WY and Mary Belle Gibbs of Chandler, AZ; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and extended family.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, WY.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 1:00 PM at the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Mount Hope Cemetery.

