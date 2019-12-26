Firearm pulled out in dispute; Shopping rage at Walmart

Riverton Police answered 38 calls for service in the 48 hours that ended at 7 a.m. Thursday morning Dec. 26th.

A reported domestic abuse on Christmas Eve morning that allegedly occurred on West Park Avenue is under investigation.

A vehicle struck a deer in front of Central Wyoming College on Christmas Eve at 6:30 p.m. The deer apparently ran off, no carcass was found.

A shopper at Walmart did not lock her vehicle and came back to find her cell phone stolen.

A report is pending on an incident in which a subject allegedly pulled a gun on another party who was accused of stealing money. Children were allegedly present at the time. The incident was reported from North Broadway at 9:20 p.m. Christmas eve.

A sexual assault was reported at 12:56 a.m. Christmas morning. The incident is under investigation.

A report is pending on an alleged child abuse called in after 3 p.m. on Christmas Day from the Riverton area.

Arrests/Citations

An incident of shopping rage was reported at Riverton’s Walmart when a 47-year-old woman was cited for simple assault as hitting another female with a shopping cart.

Chauncey Friday, 53, Riverton, arrested, Public Intoxication and on two Riverton Municipal warrants.

Malena Armour, 23, Ethete, arrested, Fremont County warrant

Demi Antelope, 41, Riverton, arrested, Possession of Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine and two Fremont County warrants.