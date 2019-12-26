Fight sends one to hospital

There were 53 calls for service at the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center over the past 48 hours ending at 7 a.m. on Dec. 26th. Of this calls, 19 were for an ambulance and three were for a fire department. Four individuals were booked into the detention center which today has 179 inmates that it is responsible for. That total includes one inmate on home detention and two inmates being housed outside of the county.

Calls of note from the blotter:

A bicycle was reported stolen on Gasser Road near Riverton on Christmas Eve at 1:21 p.m.

A resident on Gas Hills Road reported that a front license plate on his vehicle was replaced for another with a different number.

Minor injuries were reported from a fight at 10:48 p.m. Christmas Eve near Lander. The injured was taken to SageWest Heath Care Hospital in Lander. The incident remains under investigation.

A property destruction in the Riverton area is under investigation. Details were redacted from the report.

A simple assault was reported in the Jeffrey City area on Christmas afternoon.

Fire calls included a fire alarm on Table Top Drive at Dubois, a vehicle crash on Plunkett Road near Ethete and a natural gas investigation on South Broadway in Riverton.