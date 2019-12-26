Crash west of Casper closes US 20/26 East of Shoshoni

As of 6:02 this morning, Highway 20-26 from Shoshoni Eastbound is closed due to a crash some 25 miles west of Casper. It is not known when the roadway will reopen.
Breaking News
-
The seasonal winter closure for shed antler and horn hunting begins on Jan. 1 for…
-
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department reminds recreationists that many big game winter ranges on…
-
Riverton Police answered 38 calls for service in the 48 hours that ended at 7…
-
There were 53 calls for service at the Fremont County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center over…
-
Robert Cornelis “Bob” Peralta, age 97, passed away at his home in Crowheart on Saturday,…
-
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced nearly $200 million in grant…
-
You may have seen the new variable messaging signs dedicated to help raise motorists’ awareness…
-
As of 6:02 this morning, Highway 20-26 from Shoshoni Eastbound is closed due to a…
-
On Christmas Eve, Riverton Barn Bums 4H kids presented the Riverton Police Department with 40…
-
The Wyoming Cowboys close out the non-conference portion of the schedule on Saturday hosting Nebraska…