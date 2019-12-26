Breaking News

Crash west of Casper closes US 20/26 East of Shoshoni

Rusty Wuertz
December 26, 2019
As of 6:02 this morning, Highway 20-26 from Shoshoni Eastbound is closed due to a crash some 25 miles west of Casper. It is not known when the roadway will reopen.

