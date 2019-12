On Christmas Eve, Riverton Barn Bums 4H kids presented the Riverton Police Department with 40 hand assembled Blessing Bags to pass out as needed.

The bags contained essientials such as bandaids, cough drops, batteries, and ear plugs as well as mini- sized candy canes, hot chocolate packets, bubblegum, gummy snacks, and more.

Police Chief Murphy recieved the bags, and the took photo with the kids at the beautifully decorated RPD Christmas Tree.