Wyoming Shrine Bowl 2020 North and South Coaching Staffs Selected

Executive Director Frank Selby is proud to announce that Head Coaches for the 47th Annual Wyoming Shrine Bowl have selected their respective coaching staffs.

North Team Head Coach Aaron Papich has selected the following athletic professionals to join his coaching staff:

• Trent Pikula -Thunder Basin (4-A)

• Ryan Utterback-Worland (3-A)

• Nicc Crosby-Lovell (2-A)

• Larry Yeradi -Wright (1-A)

• Zeb Hagen – Meeteetse (6-Man)

South Team Head Coach Brent Walk has selected the following athletic professionals to join his coaching staff:

• Paul Garcia- Cheyenne East (4-A)

• Wes Gamble- Douglas (3-A)

• Michael Collins- Mountain View (2-A)

• Will Gray- Pine Bluffs (1-A)

• Trip Applequist- Farson (6-Man)

The Wyoming Shrine Bowl Board of Directors is excited to work among these coaches and express the utmost gratitude for their acceptance of service in these roles. Both staffs are currently reviewing player nominations submitted by High School Football coaches from across the state. Team rosters will be announced in coming weeks, once both have been finalized.

This year’s all-star football game will be held on Saturday June 13, 2020 at the Dick Cheney Alumni Field in Casper, Wyoming.