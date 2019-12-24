William “Bill” M. Armstrong

William “Bill” Michael Armstrong, age 54 passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. Bill had been living in Riverton, Wyoming.

He was born on September 26, 1965 in Lander, Wyoming to John D. and Gayle A. (Boyd) Armstrong. He graduated from Lander Valley High School.

He spent many years in the construction industry.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019, 1:00 PM at The Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, Wyoming.

Please sign the family’s on-line guest registry at www.hudsonsfuneralhome.com