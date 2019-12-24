WGFD: Ice fishing tips, tricks, and FAQ’s

The ice fishing has been good in many areas throughout the Lander Region this season and with ice newly on the waters, this is a great time to get out and fish.

Fisheries biologists suggest the upper reservoir areas at Boysen as they are usually best during the beginning of the season, particularly in the Poison Creek Bay area. Although not quite as good as the beginning of the month, fishing reports from the third week of December were still fair, particularly for sauger and rainbow trout. As ice becomes thicker and safer, more anglers will move into the main body of the reservoir.

Ice Safety Tips and ICE FISHING FAQ’s:

Never go on the ice alone .

It is not recommended to drive a vehicle onto the ice.

Take along plenty of warm clothes. It is also a good idea to keep extra clothes nearby.

To walk on the ice make sure it is at least 4 inches thick and is clear and solid (8 inches if the ice is cloudy)

It is a good idea to wear an ice pick around your neck and bring a throwable flotation device in case someone falls in.

Make sure you are in attendance of your rods/tip-ups while ice fishing (within 300 yds). Sleeping in the camper/truck is not attendance even if you are within 300 yds. Going to check in a fish during a derby does not constitute attendance of your remaining lines. Webster's definition of Attendance: to be present at or to be dealing with.

of your rods/tip-ups while ice fishing (within 300 yds).

Even more TIPS and TRICKS from the biologists:

Anglers are currently catching good numbers of sauger at Boysen, which is good to see. The sauger catch rate in 2019 gill nets was the second-highest observed since 2002, indicating the population is continuing to recover from the crash in the early 2000’s that was caused by extended drought.

Although the Ocean Lake and Boysen walleye populations are currently robust (see 2018 Ocean Lake article and 2019 Boysen article), some anglers are not catching many walleye. The inability for these anglers to catch walleye may be related to the time of day they fish, as most anglers fish in the late-morning and throughout the afternoon. However, walleye are most active at night, making it less likely to catch them during the middle of the day. Although ice fishing at night may not appeal to many anglers (it is colder and you can’t see well), the chances of catching walleye are better when they are more active. If night fishing does not sound like fun to you, fishing at dawn or dusk will also likely help you put a few more walleye on your stringer.