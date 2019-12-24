Unlocked Vehicle Entered; Three arrests noted

There were 54 calls for service lodged at the sheriff’s office in Lander over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve. There were 13 requests for an ambulance and no fire calls. Seven persons were booked into the detention center which today has an inmate population of 180 it is responsible for. That includes one inmate on home detention and two inmates housed outside of the county.

Items of note from the blotter:

A resident of East Monroe called to report their vehicle was unlocked which allowed someone to enter it and steal a check book.

A home in Gardens North was broken into, a caller said, but nothing was taken.