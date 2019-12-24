Two Shoplifters reported; One arrest noted

Lander Police received 13 calls for service on Monday. From the blotter:

A vehicle on Black Boulevard was either vandalized or struck by a hit and run driver. A report was taken.

A shoplifter at Safeway fled the store. A report was taken.

A hit and run vehicle crash was reported on Grand View Drive. A Report was taken.

Police turned over information to the County Attorney on a reported violation of a protective order on North 2nd Street.

The Maverik Country Store reported the theft of a bottle of vodka. The suspect eluded police.

Arrests:

Type Donley, 18, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, No Drivers License, Speeding, Failure to Maintain Lane, Minor Under the Influence.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.