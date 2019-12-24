Nov 24, 1970 – Dec 19, 2019

Todd Pepper, 49, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 with his daughter Cambrie in a tragic house fire.

A Celebration of Todd and Cambrie’s lives will be Saturday, December 28, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton.

Joseph Todd Pepper was born September 24, 1970 in Anoka, Minnesota to William Ronald and ReNae (Wright) Pepper. Todd grew up in Casper, WY graduating Natrona High School in 1989. In 2003 Todd moved to Riverton.

On June 25, 1994 he married Lanie Sue Marsden. Together the couple had two children, Chase and Cambrie. Lanie passed away in 2009.

Todd enjoyed motorcycles, working on projects with Chase, and boating at the lake. Todd always had a smile for everyone.

Todd owned and operated Riverton RV Sales and Service; Service was the Key. Todd traveled everywhere to satisfy his customers. He made sure his friends and family were taken care of.

He is survived by his son, Chase Pepper; mother, ReNae Hedges; partner, Nikki Heidt and her sons, Jadon and Kaleb Heidt; siblings, Darrell (Barb) Hedges, Danny (Jackie) Hedges, Darwin (Susan) Hedges, Julie (Jim) Silber, Machelle (Steve) Lowery, Lisa (Chad) Clark; and many family and friends too numerous to mention.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lanie Pepper; brother, Travis Pepper; father, Ron Pepper, and step-father, Don L. Hedges.

In leu of flowers a donation account at the Atlantic City Federal Credit union has been set up as the Todd Pepper & Family, account #201907021

On-line condolences for the family may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com.