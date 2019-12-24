Free Food For All Today at Riverton City Park

The fourth annual Christmas Eve feast known as Food For All will be held today at the Riverton City Park Band shell sponsored by the Fremont County Cherry Bombs Roller Derby Team.

Team member Erin Ivie said anyone is invited to enjoy a taco bar lunch.

“Come and talk Derby to us,” she said, “learn about the roller derby sport and there will be tons of Derby girls there.”

In addition to the Taco Bar, Coffee, Cider and Hot Chocolate will also be available.

There is no charge for the event. The hours for the Free Food For All are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.