Breaking News

Free Food For All Today at Riverton City Park

Rusty Wuertz
Article Updated: December 24, 2019
Comments Off on Free Food For All Today at Riverton City Park
The Bandshell at Riverton City Park is the site of todays Fremont County Cherry Bombs Roller Derby's 4th Annual Free Food For All from 11 to 2.

The fourth annual Christmas Eve feast known as Food For All will be held today at the Riverton City Park Band shell sponsored by the Fremont County Cherry Bombs Roller Derby Team.

Team member Erin Ivie said anyone is invited to enjoy a taco bar lunch.

“Come and talk Derby to us,” she said, “learn about the roller derby sport and there will be tons of Derby girls there.”

In addition to the Taco Bar, Coffee, Cider and Hot Chocolate will also be available.

There is no charge for the event. The hours for the Free Food For All are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Post navigation

Posted in: