Breaking News

Four Arrested in Riverton, three on alcohol charges

Rusty Wuertz
Article Updated: December 24, 2019
Comments Off on Four Arrested in Riverton, three on alcohol charges

The Riverton Police responded to 26 calls for service on Monday. From the blotter:

A report of child abuse or neglect was received at 3:47 p.m. A Report is Pending.

A hit and run crash on North Federal Boulevard caused enough damage to necessitate a state crash report. There were no injuries. A Black Dodge Pickup fled the scene.

An employee was assaulted at Bar 10 on South Broadway. A report is pending.

Arrests/Citations

Dennis Littlewhiteman, 53, Riverton, Public Intoxication

Brian Anderson, 37, Riverton, Public Intoxication

Nikki Perry, 34, Fort Washakie, Probation Revocation

Leticcia Addison, 31, Riverton, Driving While Under the Influence

Post navigation

Posted in: