Four Arrested in Riverton, three on alcohol charges

The Riverton Police responded to 26 calls for service on Monday. From the blotter:

A report of child abuse or neglect was received at 3:47 p.m. A Report is Pending.

A hit and run crash on North Federal Boulevard caused enough damage to necessitate a state crash report. There were no injuries. A Black Dodge Pickup fled the scene.

An employee was assaulted at Bar 10 on South Broadway. A report is pending.

Arrests/Citations

Dennis Littlewhiteman, 53, Riverton, Public Intoxication

Brian Anderson, 37, Riverton, Public Intoxication

Nikki Perry, 34, Fort Washakie, Probation Revocation

Leticcia Addison, 31, Riverton, Driving While Under the Influence