Cause of Fatal Fire that claimed two released

The cause of the fire that claimed two lives in the early morning hours of December 19th, 2019 has been determined. The fire was accidental in nature caused by insufficient venting of the dryer according to news release from Riverton Fire Chief Henri DeClerq.

The insufficient venting caused a buildup of lint inside the dryer where the friction and heat of the dryer eventually ignited the lint. The fire eventually grew and spread to the surrounding area and then throughout the home.

On behalf of the men of The Riverton Volunteer Fire Department, we offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the victims. Todd Pepper, 49, and his daughter Cambrie, 11, perished in the blaze.

This is a tragic reminder of the importance of home maintenance. I would highly encourage everyone to take some time to inspect and clean their dryers and associated venting. This should be done on a regular basis.

I would also like everyone to take a few minutes and check your smoke alarms. Smoke alarms have a life span of 10 years. If your alarms are older than 10 years or they do not have a date on them, they need replaced. Please refer to https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Staying-safe/Safety-equipment/Smoke-alarmsfor more information.

We would like to give our thanks to the following agencies for their assistance during this incident: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, FCSO Communications Center (dispatch), Fremont County Fire District Battalions 1 (Riverton) and 4 (Missouri Valley), Riverton Police Department Dispatch, Wyoming DCI, Wyoming State Fire Marshall’s Office, and AMR.

A Celebration of Todd and Cambrie Pepper’s lives will be Saturday, December 28, 2019, 1:00 p.m. at the Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton.