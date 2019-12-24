Big Game Migration Draft Report Released

Governor Mark Gordon has released a draft version of an Executive Order (EO) that outlines policies related to big game migration corridors in an effort to balance the needs and concerns of Wyoming citizens, industry and wildlife.

The draft EO creates a state-led approach to support conservation with multiple-use opportunities. The draft EO contains many of the recommendations released by the Migration Corridor Advisory Group in September, including changes to the process for officially designating a corridor, the establishment of area working groups for corridors considered for designation, and a requirement to actively engage landowners prior to corridor designation.

“My goal with this Executive Order is to identify solutions that would both protect our wildlife and support our economy through the multiple-use of public and state lands,” Governor Gordon said. “I want to thank the advisory group for working collaboratively to deliver a strong and balanced set of recommendations which have been incorporated into this draft.”

The advisory group met three times earlier this year and included representatives from the oil and gas, mining, and agriculture sectors, as well as conservation, recreation and sportsmen groups and a county commissioner.

The draft version of the EO can be found here and feedback may be emailed to renny.mackay@wyo.gov. A final version of the EO is expected to be issued in early 2020.