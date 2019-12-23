Zero Tolerence for Impaired Driving over Holidays

Fremont County law enforcement officers will be focused on ending drunk driving as part of a year-end operation on Dec. 27-Jan. 1. Officers, deputies and troopers will be looking to reduce drunk driving in Fremont County and will show zero tolerance for impaired driving.There will be increased messaging about the dangers of driving impaired, along with enhanced law enforcement efforts.



Nationally, during the month of December 2018, 839 people lost their lives in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver. During the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods in 2018, there were more drunk driving-related fatalities (285) than during any other holiday period. The fatalities are preventable, and drivers must remember that driving impaired by any substance is deadly, illegal and selfish behavior.

Fremont County law enforcement officers are reminding everyone that many resources are available to get them home safely. “Drunk driving will not be tolerated,” said Captain Todd Byerly of the Riverton Police Department. “Please plan a sober ride home before you ever leave for the party. There will be zero exceptions made for drunk drivers.”



Fremont County law enforcement recommends safe alternatives to drinking and driving:



· Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, taxi or ride-sharing service to get home safely.

· If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement or dial 911.

· Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.