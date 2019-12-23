Twenty Three booked into Jail over the weekend

Over the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. on the 23rd, the sheriff’s office in Lander had responded to 132 calls for service, including 47 calls for an ambulance and four fire calls. Twenty-three persons were booked into the detention center which is now responsible for 184 inmates, include one on home detention and one inmate being jailed outside of the county.

From the call log:

A domestic abuse complaint was received at 11:39 a.m. Saturday for something that occurred the night before.

Fire calls included a personal injury crash on the Loop Drive near Lander, a personal injury crash on Highway 287 on Boulder Flats near Lander, A vehicle fire in Lander and a fire alarm at Ethete.