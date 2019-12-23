Snowpack down one percent in the Wind River Basin

The Natural Resources Conservation Service is reporting the state’s SNOTELs are reading 111% of median with a basin high of 168% and a basin low of 72%. Last year the state was at 93%, and at 108% in 2017. The SNOTEL’s report the Snow Water Equivalent in the higher mountains.

The Wind River Basin is reporting 108 percent of the median, a drop of one percent from last week. The Sweetwater River Basin, however, is reporting 72 percent of the median, an 18 point drop since the last report.

The Belle Fouche River Basin in Northeast Wyoming has the most snowpack this week, at 168 percent of the 30 year median.

The map may differ slightly from the table depending upon how many stations were reporting at the time.