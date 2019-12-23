Purse stolen; Window smashed; Four Arrests

Riverton Police reported 35 calls for service over the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. on the 23rd. From the call log:

A 10 inch diameter hole was found on a passenger side rear window in a vehicle on Apache Avenue.

A resident on Eagle Drive reported her purse was taken from her vehicle. It was a Pendleton purse.

A report is pending on an alleged weapon offense in Riverton.

Arrests/Citations

Raleigh Guinard, 22, Riverton, Arrested, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Fremont County warrant.

Frank Mead, 45, Riverton, Arrested, Driving While Under the Influence, Possession of a Controlled Substance.

A 15-year-old Riverton male, Arrested, Battery, Interference, Minor in Possession.

A 16 year-old Riverton male, Arrested, Battery, Minor in Possession of Alcohol, Interference, Breach of Peace, Fighting in Public.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.