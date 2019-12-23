LPD: Three arrests; Three citations; Shoplifting

Lander Police responded to 25 calls for service in the 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. Monday morning.

A credit card fraud was reported from a residence on Parks Avenue. A report was taken.

A shoplifter was reported on South Second Street in Lander Friday at 4:59 p.m. The police were unable to locate the suspect.

A domestic abuse incident was reported at 4:24 a.m. on North Sixth Street at 4:24 a.m. Sunday. Police are looking for a suspect.

A deer was caught in a fence at Lander City Park, but managed to free itself and run away, a police report indicated.

Arrests/Citations

Karen Gordon, 61, Hudson, Citation for Careless Driving after a two-vehicle crash Saturday at 8:44 a.m. at North 2nd and Main.

Rodrick Tsosie, 34, Lander, Citation for Credit Card Fraud, Shoplifting, Interference.

Zaneta Brooks, 22, Ethete, Arrested Driving While Under the Influence, No Drivers License, Expired Registration, Open Container, Driving without lights.

Hillary Osley, 45, Lander, Fremont County warrant

Jay Moralez, 21, Lander, Citation for Fighting

Lakota Piper, 23, Ethete, Citation for Fighting

Michael Furnell, 31,Lander. Arrested Driving While Under the Influence, Duty Upon Collided with Vehicle, Interference, No Insurance, Driving On Roadway.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.