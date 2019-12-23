Life Changed, Starting a new career after Job Corps

Some lives head down a hard road. A young woman without a job, in an abusive relationship and exposed to drugs doesn’t have a lot to look forward to. Luckily for Keana Silletto, she was thrown a lifeline from her best friend who had been attending Job Corps. On her advice, Keana enrolled at Wind River Job Corps in Riverton.

Today, Keana is on a totally different road. Now she looks forward to a career she loves as a dental assistant, and a job at Red Rocks Endodontics.

Keana spent a lot of her time at Wind River Job Corps studying for courses taken here and at Central Wyoming College, WRJC’s partner. She received her license in radiography, became certified in BLS (basic life support) and OSHA10 safety standards. She also maintained a job in the cafeteria.

Keana graduated from the program on Friday Dec. 13 at Wind River Job Corps and will soon leave the residential vocational program for Colorado. Her friends and the WRJC faculty see a bright future ahead for Keana.