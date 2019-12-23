High near freezing today; Solstice sunrise was great

On the weather front, the National Weather Service reports it will be Partly to mostly cloudy today, with light snow moving into the western mountains late tonight. Snow will increase across the west overnight and through Tuesday. Gusty winds again today in the Casper area. By all appearances, 2019 will see a white Christmas with plenty of snow still remaining on the ground due to the cold temperatues of the past week.

Saturday was the Winter Solstice, when short days end and more sunshine occurrs each day. On the solstice, Riverton had 9 hours and six seconds of sunshine, those daylight hours will now gradually increase.

The Forecast for the Riverton area:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as zero. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Tonight: Patchy fog before 9pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Tuesday:Partly sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as zero. South wind around 6 mph.