Fire Victims Identified; Three perish in two blazes

While specific details have not been released, there were three fatalities in two fires last week. One on Wednesday in Lander and two in Riverton on Thursday.

The Wednesday fire was in a mobile home at North First and Market Street and the Thursday fire was on Darnell Road north of Riverton.

The victims were identified as 77-year-old Kathlyn Werth of Lander who perished from injuries suffered in the Wednesday fire. Found deceased in the Darnell Drive fire were 49-year-old Joseph Todd Pepper and 11-year-old Cambrie Pepper.

While both incidents remain under investigation, preliminary findings do not suggest any sort of foul play. The Lander fire is believed to have been started by smoking near oxygen equipment.

While it is not known if smoke detectors were in use in either fire, officials highly recommend smoke detectors for every home, including bedrooms, living rooms and kitchens. Free smoke detectors are available from the Red Cross, which includes installation.

The Lander Fire Department released the following statement on Wednesday’s fire: