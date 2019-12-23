Jul 17, 1964 – Dec 21, 2019

Darwin W. Glasgow, 55, of Riverton passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 with family by his side. A viewing will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the Davis Funeral Home in Riverton. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Riverton Church of Christ, 39 Gas Hills Road. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton. A meal will follow at the church.

Darwin Wade Glasgow was born July 17, 1964 in Lander, Wyoming to Darrel Arthur and Shelby Jean (Frye) Glasgow. He attended schools in Lander graduating with the class of 1983.

Darwin married Marian Jean “Duffy” Bindl on November 3, 1985 in Lander. The couple had two children, Tristean and Ronnie.

Darwin started his working career in the Lander School District working as a Lifeguard and Custodian. While in Lander he was active with the Lander Volunteer Fire District. He also started his Law Enforcement career with the Fremont County Jail and the Fremont County Sherriff’s Office. In 1991 the family moved to Dubois, Wyoming where he became a Patrol Deputy for the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department. While in Dubois Darwin became an EMT and served as a Deputy Coroner for the western region of the county. The family moved to Hudson, Wyoming in 2000 where he was promoted to Sergeant with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. In 2004 the family moved to Riverton where he retired from his career in January of 2019 as Lieutenant. He maintained his reserve Deputy Sheriff Status with the office until his passing.

Darwin enjoyed hunting, spending time with family, camping, fishing, helping others in need and was utterly devoted to his grandchildren who were a continual highlight and joy. He was also an active member of the Riverton Church of Christ where he served as Vice President of the Men’s Counsel.

He is survived by his wife, Duffy; daughter, Tristean Grover and husband David and their children, J.J., Lane, and Jacob Grover; son, Ronnie Glasgow and Brooklyn Balius and his children, Runa Glasgow, Liam Stanton; additional children, Nikayla Russell and Dayton Schieffer; sisters, Delby Wright and husband Monte, Dartha Rivera and husband Tito; sisters-in-law, Veronica Hitshew and husband Robbie, Julie Purvis and husband Jason; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephew and greats. He is also survived by many brothers and sisters in the law enforcement community.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Darrel and Shelby Glasgow; and parents-in-law, Ron and Delean Bindl.

Memorials may be made to Jason’s Friends in care of the Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

