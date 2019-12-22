Foothills Classic results and local Saturday BB scores

Here are the scores from the Foothills Classic Basketball Tournament in Ethete and Pavillion on Friday and Saturday and other local team scores from Saturday
Ethete:
St. Stephens Eagles 94, Wright 40
Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs 66, Wright 20
Wyoming Indian Chiefs 87, Wright 15
Wyoming Indian Chiefs 69, Greybull 47
Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs 73, Greybull 36
Pavillion:
St. Stephens Eagles 71, Tongue River 61
Tongue River Lady Eagles 42, St. Stephens 41
Wind River Lady Cougars 50, Big Horn 35
Big Horn Rams 54, Wind River 40
Wind River Lady Cougars 55, Greybull 42
Wind River Cougars 55, Greybull 43
Saturday:
Ethete:
St Stephens Lady Eagles 49, Big Horn 43
St Stephens Eagles 77, Big Horn 62
Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs 57, Big Horn 17
Wyoming Indian Chiefs 72, Big Horn 66
Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs 59, Tongue River 27
Wyoming Indian Chiefs 65, Tongue River 49
Pavillion:
Wind River Lady Cougars 46, Tongue River 26
Tongue River 73, Wind River Cougars 44
Greybull 59, St. Stephens Lady Eagles 27
St. Stephens, 58 Greybull 57
Wind River Lady Cougars 41, Wright 27
Wind River Cougars 69, Wright 27
Other Saturday Scores involving local teams.
Girls:
Thermopolis Lady Bobcats 46, Burlington 37
Fort Washakie Lady Eagles JV 44, Big Horn JV 17
Riverton Lady Wolverines 46, Lyman 35
Douglas 82, Worland Lady Warriors 50
Saratoga 43, Shoshoni Lady Blue 42
Fardon-Eden 39, Shoshoni Lady Blue 30
Boys:
Thermopolis Bobcats 57, Burlington 35
Worland Warriors 69, Evanston 68
Thunder Basin 83, Riverton Wolverines 33
Lander Valley 60, Torrington 30
Saratoga 69, Shoshoni Wranglers 62
Cookeville 65, Dubois 33
Fardon-Eden 48, Shoshoni Wranglers 29