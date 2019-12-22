Foothills Classic results and local Saturday BB scores

Here are the scores from the Foothills Classic Basketball Tournament in Ethete and Pavillion on Friday and Saturday and other local team scores from Saturday

Ethete:

St. Stephens Eagles 94, Wright 40

Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs 66, Wright 20

Wyoming Indian Chiefs 87, Wright 15

Wyoming Indian Chiefs 69, Greybull 47

Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs 73, Greybull 36

Pavillion:

St. Stephens Eagles 71, Tongue River 61

Tongue River Lady Eagles 42, St. Stephens 41

Wind River Lady Cougars 50, Big Horn 35

Big Horn Rams 54, Wind River 40

Wind River Lady Cougars 55, Greybull 42

Wind River Cougars 55, Greybull 43

Saturday:

Ethete:

St Stephens Lady Eagles 49, Big Horn 43

St Stephens Eagles 77, Big Horn 62

Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs 57, Big Horn 17

Wyoming Indian Chiefs 72, Big Horn 66

Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs 59, Tongue River 27

Wyoming Indian Chiefs 65, Tongue River 49

Pavillion:

Wind River Lady Cougars 46, Tongue River 26

Tongue River 73, Wind River Cougars 44

Greybull 59, St. Stephens Lady Eagles 27

St. Stephens, 58 Greybull 57

Wind River Lady Cougars 41, Wright 27

Wind River Cougars 69, Wright 27

Other Saturday Scores involving local teams.

Girls:

Thermopolis Lady Bobcats 46, Burlington 37

Fort Washakie Lady Eagles JV 44, Big Horn JV 17

Riverton Lady Wolverines 46, Lyman 35

Douglas 82, Worland Lady Warriors 50

Saratoga 43, Shoshoni Lady Blue 42

Fardon-Eden 39, Shoshoni Lady Blue 30

Boys:

Thermopolis Bobcats 57, Burlington 35

Worland Warriors 69, Evanston 68

Thunder Basin 83, Riverton Wolverines 33

Lander Valley 60, Torrington 30

Saratoga 69, Shoshoni Wranglers 62

Cookeville 65, Dubois 33

Fardon-Eden 48, Shoshoni Wranglers 29