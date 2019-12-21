Foothills Classic Friday Scores; Saturday Schedule

Here are the scores from the Foothills Classic Basketball Tournament in Ethete and Pavillion on Friday.
Ethete:
St. Stephens Eagles 94, Wright 40
Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs 66, Wright 20
Wyoming Indian Chiefs 87, Wright 15
Wyoming Indian Chiefs 69, Greybull 47
Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs 73, Greybull 36
Pavillion:
St. Stephens Eagles 71, Tongue River 61
Tongue River Lady Eagles 42, St. Stephens 41
Wind River Lady Cougars 50, Big Horn 35
Big Horn Rams 54, Wind River 40
Wind River Lady Cougars 55, Greybull 42
Wind River Cougars 55, Greybull 43
Saturday’s Schedule:
Esthete:
8 a.m. St Stephens Lady Eagles vs Big Horn
9:30 a.m. St Stephens Eagles vs Big Horn
11 a.m. Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs vs Big Horn
12:30 pm. Wyoming Indian Chiefs vs Big Horn
2 p.m. Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs vs Tongue River
3:30 p.m. Wyoming Indian Chiefs vs Tongue River
Pavillion:
Wind River Lady Cougars 46, Tongue River 26
Tongue River 73, Wind River Cougars 44
Greybull 59, St. Stephens Lady Eagles 27
St. Stephens, 58 Greybull 57
Wind River Lady Cougars vs Wright (underway)
3:30 p.m. Wind River Cougars vs Wright