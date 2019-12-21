Breaking News

Foothills Classic Friday Scores; Saturday Schedule

Rusty Wuertz
Article Updated: December 21, 2019
Wyoming Indian Chiefs Coach Craig Ferris huddled with his team at the Burns Winter Classic last week. The Chiefs' are at home today in the second day of the Foothills Classic Basketball Tournament. Wyotoday photo by Cody Beers.

Here are the scores from the Foothills Classic Basketball Tournament in Ethete and Pavillion on Friday.

Ethete:

St. Stephens Eagles 94, Wright 40

Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs 66, Wright 20

Wyoming Indian Chiefs 87, Wright 15

Wyoming Indian Chiefs 69, Greybull 47

Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs 73, Greybull 36

Pavillion:

St. Stephens Eagles 71, Tongue River 61

Tongue River Lady Eagles 42, St. Stephens 41

Wind River Lady Cougars 50, Big Horn 35

Big Horn Rams 54, Wind River 40

Wind River Lady Cougars 55, Greybull 42

Wind River Cougars 55, Greybull 43

Saturday’s Schedule:

Esthete:

8 a.m. St Stephens Lady Eagles vs Big Horn

9:30 a.m. St Stephens Eagles vs Big Horn

11 a.m. Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs vs Big Horn

12:30 pm. Wyoming Indian Chiefs vs Big Horn

2 p.m. Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs vs Tongue River

3:30 p.m. Wyoming Indian Chiefs vs Tongue River

Pavillion:

Wind River Lady Cougars 46, Tongue River 26

Tongue River 73, Wind River Cougars 44

Greybull 59, St. Stephens Lady Eagles 27

St. Stephens, 58 Greybull 57

Wind River Lady Cougars vs Wright (underway)

3:30 p.m. Wind River Cougars vs Wright

