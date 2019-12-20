Two dead in Burma Fire

An early morning fire on Darnell Road just off of Burma Road north of Riverton claimed two lives on Thursday. Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee said the bodies of a man and a child were found inside the structure after firefighters had knocked the blaze down. The fire was reported at 4:45 a.m. After initial response by the Riverton Fire District, a mutual aid request was made and the Fremont County Fire Protection District responded with Battalion 1 of Riverton and Battalion 4 of Missouri Valley.

The entire house was gutted by the fire, and the roof over the middle section of the single family home had collapsed.

Agents from the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation were called to the scene to conduct an investigation due to the fatalities. The Wyoming State Fire Marshals office was also on the scene.

It was the second house fire in as many days in the county. On Wednesday, a mobile home in the Miller Mobile Home Park in Lander at North First and Market seriously burned two occupants. They were both flown by air ambulance out of the county for specialized burn treatment.