Thursday’s Fire Victims were Father and daughter

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office responded alongside the Riverton Fire Department another agencies to the scene of a tragic house fire in the early morning hours of Thursday, Dec. 19th, 2019. The fire claimed the lives of two Fremont County residents, a 49-yar-old Riverton man and his 11-year-old daughter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Wyoming Fire Marshals Office with assistance from the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation and the Riverton Fire Department.

While the incident remains under investigation, preliminary finds do not suggest any sort of foul play.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office expresses its most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the two victims of this tragic event.