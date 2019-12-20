Foothills Classic on tap for WI and WR Boys and Girls

Here is the broadcast schedule for this weekend’s local boys and girls basketball games in Fremont County. The Foothills Classic is underway this weekend at Ethete and Pavillion with Wyoming Indian and Wind River participating. The Riverton teams are in Green River for the Flaming Gorge tournament.

The Riverton Games can be heard on KTAK, 93.9 with Erick Pauley calling the action; The Wyoming Indian games will be KFCW with Cody Beers courtside, and the Wind River Games will be on KWYW, 99.1 with Ernie Over calling the play-by-play. All the games are being streamed live on wrrnetwork.com.

Friday:

11:20 a.m. Riverton girls vs Pinedale

12 Noon Wyoming Indian Girls vs Greybull at Ethete –

1:30 p.m. Wyoming Indian Boys vs Greybull at Ethete

2:40 p.m. Riverton Boys vs Grace, Idaho, at Green River

3 p.m. Wind River Girls vs Big Horn at Pavillion

4:30 Wind River Boys vs Big Horn at Pavillion

6 p.m. Wind River Girls vs Greybull at Pavillion

6 p.m. Wyoming Indian Girls vs Wright at Ethete

7:30 p.m. Wind River Boys vs Greybull at Pavillion

7:30 p.m. Wyoming Indian Boys vs. Wright at Ethete

Saturday

8 a.m. Wind River Girls vs Tongue River at Pavillion

9:30 a.m. Wind River Boys vs. Tongue River at Pavillion

9:40 a.m. Riverton Boys ver Thunder Basin at Green River

11 a.m. Wyoming Indian Girls vs Big Horn at Ethete

12:30 p.m. Wyoming Indian boys vs Big Horn at Ethete

2 p.m. Wyoming Indian Girls vs Tongue River at Ethete

2 p.m. Wind River Girls vs Wright at Pavillion

3:30 p.m. Wyoming Indian Boys vs Tongue River at Ethete

3:30 p.m. Wind River Boys vs Wright at Pavillion

6 p.m. Riverton Girls vs Lyman at Green River

Other local teams will be in action Friday and Saturday including the Lander Valley Boys at the Douglas Classic, the Lander Valley Girls at the Lander Classic, the Worland Boys at the Flaming Gorge Classic, the Worland Girls at the Lander Classic, St. Stephens will be at the Foothills Classic, Shoshoni is hosting the Wrangler Invitational, Dubois is at the Foothills Classic and on Saturday, Thermopolis will be hosting Burlington.