Fireworks tonight; Ice Skating Rinks Open

The “Tonkin-Feller” ice rink at the Tonkin Activities Center Bowl opens tonight with a fireworks display at 7 p.m. “R” Recreation will celebrate the opening as a part of the town’s Holiday Festival.

The ice skating rink was being prepped earlier this week with the freezing temperatures aiding a good hard ice surface.

After tonight, the ice skating rink will be open from 1 to 8 p.m.

Over in Lander, the ice skating rink at Lander City Park is also set to open today. The hours of the Lander rink are noted below: