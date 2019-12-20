Breaking News

Fireworks tonight; Ice Skating Rinks Open

Rusty Wuertz
Article Updated: December 20, 2019
The ice skating rink at the Tonkin Stadium Bowl was being filled earlier this week. The ice skating season begins tonight with a fireworks show from 7-8 p.m. Wyotoday photo by Rusty Wuertz

The “Tonkin-Feller” ice rink at the Tonkin Activities Center Bowl opens tonight with a fireworks display at 7 p.m. “R” Recreation will celebrate the opening as a part of the town’s Holiday Festival.

The ice skating rink was being prepped earlier this week with the freezing temperatures aiding a good hard ice surface.

After tonight, the ice skating rink will be open from 1 to 8 p.m.

Over in Lander, the ice skating rink at Lander City Park is also set to open today. The hours of the Lander rink are noted below:

