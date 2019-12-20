Ernest Marcus Whiteman, 72, of Hugo, Minnesota died in the Minneapolis VA Health Care System on December 13, 2019. He was an enrolled member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe. A all night Visitation will begin 5pm, December 20, 2019 at 83 Ethete Road. The Funeral Service will be 10am, Saturday, December 21, 2019 in the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ethete, Wyoming. With burial to follow in the Whiteman Family Cemetery, Ethete.
