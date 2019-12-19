St. Johns Knee MRI Special

*This is a paid post sponsored by St. Johns Health

ACL. MCL. Meniscus tear. These common injuries to the knee can be identified by an MRI, which can help your health care provider develop a treatment plan. And from now through April 12, 2020, St. John’s Health is offering special pricing on knee MRIs. The $750 special — for MRIs not requiring contrast — includes interpretation by on-site, board-certified radiologists.

“This discount may be especially attractive to our patients who have high out-of-pocket health costs,” said Karen Connelly, communications officer. “We want to increase access to the quality care we are able to provide at our ACR-accredited MRI.”

To receive the discount for the knee MRI, consult with your health care provider and request an order for an MRI at St. John’s. Once you have the order, call the scheduling office at 307.739.7531 (Monday–Friday, 8 am–5 pm) to book your appointment for an MRI. If the order is filed electronically by your provider, St. John’s Medical Center will contact you to schedule your appointment. St. John’s MRI is open seven days a week, 8 am–5 pm.

The MRI at St. John’s has earned a gold seal of accreditation from the American College of Radiology (ACR). It is only awarded to facilities that meet ACR standards for image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures, and quality assurance programs.

“The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety,” said Michelle Kren, the administrative director of diagnostic imaging. “I am extremely proud of the entire radiology department for earning this distinction.”