Nov 26, 1940 – Dec 16, 2019

Services for Judith “Judy” Pauline Walker, 79, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 19th at Davis Funeral Home with Echo Klaproth officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Mrs. Walker passed away on December 16, 2019 at Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton, WY.

She was born on October 26, 1940 in Greeley, CO, daughter of Roscoe J. and Neva Lee (Porter) Brunson.

Judy graduated from high school in Newcastle in 1958. On February 1, 1959, she married Ervin D. Walker in Newcastle. The couple lived in Casper from 1959 until 1987 and attended the 1st Baptist Church. Judy served her family as a homemaker, raising her children. In 2003, they moved to Riverton from Muddy Gap when Ervin retired. Ervin and Judy wintered in Parker, AZ.

Mrs. Walker enjoyed camping, traveling, reading, crafting as well as playing on the computer. Judy’s family meant the world to her.

Survivors include her husband, Ervin of Riverton; son, Craig K. and his wife, Joan Walker of Cheyenne; daughter, Teressa Marchant and her husband, Bob of Laramie; grandchildren, Kristin Miller and her husband, Jake and Kevin Norton and his wife, Sally; sister, Jeri and Hinton of Casper, WY; 2 great grandchildren, Everleigh and Finley Norton.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Bernice Seibel and Karen Coy; brothers, Lee Rosco and Ken Brunson.

On-line condolences for the family may be made at theDavisFuneralHome.com.