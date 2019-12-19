Gov. Gordon adds staff in Cheyenne

Gordon Administration adds Policy Advisor, Special Counsel and Administrative Coordinator

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon has announced the addition of three staff members to his administration. Emily Soli will serve as Special Counsel, Jen Davis has been named Human Services Policy Advisor, and Gabi Farmer will be Administrative Coordinator.

“I am thrilled that three very talented individuals are joining our office. Emily is an outstanding attorney who has done excellent work at the Attorney General’s office,” Governor Gordon said. “Jen’s advocacy efforts and human services experience will be valuable as we work to address the many challenges Wyoming faces in these areas.”

“Gabi’s past work with our office and her experience responding to constituent concerns will continue to be an asset to this administration,” Governor Gordon added.

Ms. Soli served previously as a Senior Assistant Attorney General with the Wyoming Attorney General’s Consumer Protection and Tobacco Settlement Units. In that role, Ms. Soli represented the State of Wyoming in investigations and litigation against companies that used Wyoming’s marketplace to engage in unfair and deceptive trade practices, including through pyramid schemes, debt relief scams, and telemarketing. Ms. Soli also acted as a co-lead attorney in the Wyoming Attorney General’s lawsuit against opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma. Prior to joining the Wyoming Attorney General’s office, Ms. Soli provided free legal representation to survivors of domestic violence on the Navajo Nation through a two-year Skadden fellowship. She is a 2014 graduate of U.C. Berkeley School of Law.

Ms. Davis joins the Gordon Administration after serving as a consultant for the Wyoming Children’s Trust Fund where she advocated for prevention efforts combatting child abuse and neglect. She previously served as Director of the Wyoming Citizen Review Panel, a federally mandated organization that promotes and provides systemic reviews, education, prevention and early intervention to ensure the safety of children and families. She has worked as a pediatric physical therapist in Arizona and Wyoming and as an adjunct professor for Human Anatomy and Physiology, as well as Medical Ethics at Laramie County Community College. Ms. Davis holds a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from Northern Arizona University.

Farmer is joining the Governor’s administrative team on a permanent basis after serving as interim Constituent Services Administrator and providing front desk support at the Governor’s office since June. A fourth generation Wyomingite, Ms. Farmer brings business, marketing, and community outreach experience through her previous work with the Wyoming Latina Youth Conference.