Freese noted changes to Motor Vehicle Titles Coming

Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese said some important legislative changes, effective January 1, 2020, are coming that will affect how ownership is held on motor vehicle titles.

A brief explanation of these legislative changes are as follows. Remember these are effective on titles issued as of January 1, 2020, and do not apply to titles issued prior to that date:

Buyers: Title applications will no longer need to be notarized. This includes the WY Title Application form, the purchaser’s signature on the back of the title and the WY Dealer Reassignment forms.

Buyers: Title applications can be signed by only one owner or an agent of the owner.

Titles with an ISSUE DATE of January 1, 2020 or later:

Sellers: If a title has joint tenancy (JTWROS) all owners must sign to sell, even if the conjunction of “or” is present on the title.

If a title reads Jane orJohn Doe and is not held in joint tenancy, only one owner is required to sign as seller and their signature must still be notarized.

Please note that titles issued December 31, 2019, or earlier will still require the signatures of all owners to sell.

Freese will be giving a training to dealers and lending institutions at the following locations, dates and times to explain the new rules.

Lander: December 23, 2019 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Courthouse; Commissioner’s Chambers; 450 N. 2ndSt.

Riverton: December 30, 2019 10:00 a.m.

Riverton Branch Library Meeting Room; 1330 W. Park Ave.

There will be town hall meetings for the public in January. Those will be advertised in the near future. In the meantime, if you have questions, please call the County Clerk’s Office at 307-332-2405 or visit our website for more information.