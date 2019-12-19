Concessioners Selected for Float & Fish Services @ GTNP

CMOOSE, WY- The National Park Service has selected several businesses to provide guided float trips and/or fishing trips on the Snake River as concessioners in Grand Teton National Park. The eleven new 10-year concession contracts will begin in January 2020 and expire in December of 2029. Guided river services are currently provided by several local businesses through contracts which became effective January 1, 2010, and will expire on December 31, 2019.

Businesses who were successful in the prospectus and awarded contracts by the National Park Service include;

Barker-Ewing Scenic Tours, Inc.,

Grand Teton Fly Fishing, LLC,

Snake River Angler dba Snake River Angler and Float Trips (two contracts),

Heart 6 Ranch, LLC,

Triangle X Ranch Partnership dba National Park Float Trips,

Solitude Float Trips, Inc. (two contracts),

Lost Creek Ranch, Inc.,

RPK Investments, Inc. dba Grand Fishing Adventures, and

WorldCast Anglers, LLC.

Current park contracts with C-H Ranch Corporation dba R Lazy S Ranch and Teton Whitewater, LC will terminate as of December 31, 2019.

“This prospectus generated a lot of interest among river outfitters. Incumbents and new offerors raised the bar on measures to protect resources and provide quality visitor experiences,” said Jennifer Parker, Chief of Commercial Services for the National Park Service Regional Office Serving Interior Regions 6, 7 and 8.

Concessioners fill a vital role in helping the National Park Service carry out its mission by operating publicly owned facilities and offering high-quality commercial visitor services at reasonable rates. Grand Teton National Park has 27 concession contracts and almost 120 commercial use authorization holders that provide a variety of visitor services in the park.

The National Park Service solicited proposals for this business opportunity from March 25 through May 31, 2019. Submitted proposals for this contract were evaluated and selected under the provisions of the 1998 Concessions Management Improvement Act by a panel of National Park Service representatives from units other than Grand Teton National Park. Concession contracts are awarded with the intent of ensuring quality visitor services, protecting park resources, and enhancing the competitive contract process. Guidelines used to evaluate all proposals can be found online at https://www.nps.gov/subjects/concessions/index.htm.