Two RHS Students arrive at school wearing KKK robes, hood, crosses

WyoToday.com has received several Facebook messages, phone calls, and e-mails regarding an incident at Riverton High School this morning. Several individuals sent WyoToday photographs and videos of two students entering Riverton High School wearing what appears to be KKK regalia (White robes, white hoods, and crosses). We have chosen NOT to blur and share these photos and videos. We do so in an attempt not to silence or minimize the actions, but to hopefully prevent copycats and notoriety.



Riverton High School released the following statement on Facebook:



“We are aware of the photo circulating social media. We do not condone or support the student’s actions. We have taken disciplinary measures and have handled it. One student’s decision does not represent our school or district. We are an inclusive school that is proud of our diverse population and celebrate the fact regularly.”





WyoToday reached out to Superintendent of Fremont County School District #25 Terry Snyder by telephone who gave the following statement:



“We will not condone this sort of behavior in our school district, it’s unacceptable. Actions have been taken by the High School administration, and disciplinary measures have been taken. “



Snyder went on to add:



“We are a diverse district with exemplary students and staff, this event does not represent our district as a whole.”



The KKK is on a list organizations designated by the Southern Poverty Law Center as hate groups.