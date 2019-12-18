Lander Police Answer 15 Calls Tuesday

Lander Police answered 15 calls on Tuesday. Two arrests were reported.

An apartment on Valley View Drive in Lander was damaged and the renter is no longer there. A report was taken.

An email scam was reported from a Main Street address. Police advised the reporting party to report the false email account to Google.

Arrests

Claressa Lincoln, 41, Lander, Fremont County warrant

Wesley Cassdy, 24, Lander, Domestic Assault

Riverton police responded to 15 calls on Tuesday. From the call log:

A sexual assault was reported at 3:06 Tuesday afternoon. Police are investigating.

Arrests/Citations

Two 14-year-old males from Riverton issued citations for Minor in Possession of Tobacco at Riverton High School.

Glen Armstrong, 55, Riverton, Aggravated Assault and Battery after Armstrong allegedly pulled a knife on another person and followed him into a business in the 700 block of East Main.

Alyssa Kilcrease, 18, Riverton, Bond Revocation, Use of a Controlled Substance, Interference.

Wesley Antelope, 51, Riverton, Public Intoxication and Riverton Municipal warrant.

The sheriff’s office in Lander received 39 calls for service on Tuesday, including 10 ambulance calls. Six persons were booked into the detention center which is now responsible for 168 inmates. That total includes one inmate on home detention and two inmates being housed outside of the county.

Arrests:

Jeffrey Deara, 51, Glendale, AZ, Breach of Peace

Robert Jimenez, 31, Hudson, Revocation of Probation

Calls of note:

The license plates were stolen off of a vehicle that had broken down on Little Shield Road

Police and the Coroner’s Office responded in Riverton to a call for a deceased individual.