Fire injures two, mobile home gutted in Lander blaze

The Lander Volunteer Fire Department was called out for a structure fire Wednesday morning at the Miller Mobile Home Park just off of North First Street at Market. According to initial reports from Lander Fire Chief Bobby Johnson, two persons were in the home at the time of the fire and both received burns.

“We believe it was caused by smoking near oxygen,” Johnson said. “They got out, but not with out injury unfortunately. I don’t know the status of them, they were taken away by EMS very quickly. Right now we are trying to get (the fire out)… these older trailers are a bit of a challenge so we’re just trying get it under control.”

Johnson said the Wyoming State Fire Marshal’s Office was advised of the fire, due to the injuries, and he said a fire inspector was en route to the scene.



“There are a lot of layers in these mobile homes, a lot of dry wood. Mobile homes are really good at feeding the fire,” he said. “We do not know exactly where in the home the fire started. It is an assumption that it began in the living room, but that is just an assumption at this point.”

Johnson said the home was fully involved when he arrived, “Within a minute of the alarm being sounded.” He said there were oxygen bottles inside “and they were exploding as I arrived, so it had lots of incentive to burn hot.”

The Chief said three LVFD units arrived on the scene fully crewed. “We might call in one more, the guys are getting pretty tired, it’s the middle of the week and not everyone could respond,” he said. “Michelle Motherly from Mr. D’s brought us food and drink and that was very welcome. She takes good care of us.”

Fire scene photos by Kirk Baxter and Ernie Over