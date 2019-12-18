City Council Approves Flag Height Ordinance — New School Zone on Sunset

The Riverton City Council approved a new 20 mile-per-hour school zone in the city at last night’s meeting. The new school zone will be on Sunset Drive from the Rails-to-Trails crossing to Westview Drive. The hours of the new speed limit, once implemented, will be from 7 to 8 a.m. and 3 to 4 pm. And when new crossing lights are flashing. When the lights are not flashing, the regular speed limit would be 30 mph. It was noted by Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield that up to 70 students cross Sunset when catching their school bus or transferring after school. The Riverton schools will purchase the flashing beacons, solar panels, batteries, timers and provide the labor to install the electrical components with the city installing the poles and signage. The request for the special school speed zone was made by the school district.

The new flag pole height ordinance was approved Tuesday night on Second Reading. Community Development Director Eric Carr said any pole over 15 feet tall would require an engineered base for safety. He said the tall flag poles, as proposed for a business on West Main, would be restricted to flying the United States and State of Wyoming flags only.

Mayor Richard Gard gave kudos to the city’s street crews for their work during and after the last major snowstorm. Speaking at the city council meeting on Tuesday night, the Mayor said over 30,000 cubic yards of snow had been removed from the city streets.