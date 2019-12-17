Women’s Council encourages survey participation

The Wyoming Council for Women is encouraging women across the Cowboy State to participate in an online survey to help identify important issues in our communities that impact women’s daily lives at home and in the workplace.

“Timely and relevant data is essential to identifying, and tackling, the issues that impact Wyoming women every single day,” said Wyoming Council for Women Chair Jennifer Wilmetti. “Participation from women in every county and every community in Wyoming will help ensure that all of the diverse groups of our unique state are heard. Every Wyoming woman’s perspective is important, authentic and needed.”

The National Association of Commissions for Women (NACW), of which the Wyoming Women’s Council is a member, is conducting a “Voices of Women in America” survey. NACW will use the feedback provided to issue a report in 2020 and focus their outreach projects on the issues that matter most to women in the United States.

The survey is open to Wyoming women of any age and is available at the link below. Completion should take no more than five to ten minutes and all answers are confidential. The last day to participate in the survey is December 31, 2019.

Voices of Women in America Survey: https://tinyurl.com/NACWSurveyWyoming

NACW connects commissions for women in states, counties, and cities across the United States. Their mission is to sustain, strengthen and advocate for women’s commissions in their work to promote equality and justice for all women and girls and ensure they are represented and empowered in their communities.

The Wyoming Council for Women focuses on the status of women in Wyoming with emphasis on employment practices, educational opportunities, home and community, legal rights and responsibilities.

For questions about the survey, contact NACW at nacw@nacw.org (preferred) or call 855-703-6229. For more information about the Wyoming Council for Women, contact Chair Jennifer Wilmetti at Jennifer.wilmetti@wyoboards.gov or 307.371.0519