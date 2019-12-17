Breaking News

Wind River Basin Snowpack down from last week

Article Updated: December 17, 2019
The Natural Resources Conservation Service has released this week’s Snow Water Equivalent report for Wyoming’s water basins. Locally, the Wind River Basin is showing 109 percent of  the median, The Bighorn River Basin at 145 percent of the median, and the Sweetwater River Basin at 90 percent of the 30-year-average.

The table below indicates the Snow Water Equivalent as percent of median in each basin:

The following table shows the percent of median for today, the 2 previous weeks, one year ago, and two years ago for Wyoming basins. Normal (median) is based on all reporting SNOTEL sites in the basin with calculated medians (newer SNOTEL sites do not have medians figured), but does not include manually measured snow courses. The statewide SNOTEL percent of median is a percent of median using all SNOTEL sites in Wyoming with calculated medians. The weighted state average is figured using the area of basins (square miles). The reference period for computing medians is the 30-year period 1981 through 2010.

 

Basin

12/16/2019

12/9/2019

12/16/2018

12/16/2017

Snake

101

94

85

122

Madison

88

89

65

103

Yellowstone

113

114

89

151

Wind River

109

112

81

142

Bighorn

146

151

106

127

Shoshone

111

109

99

154

Powder

155

166

113

122

Tongue

124

127

96

82

Belle Fourche

200

193

150

116

Cheyenne

151

166

104

113

Upper North Platte

127

119

112

78

Sweetwater

90

75

76

97

Lower North Platte

175

186

129

75

Laramie

144

144

111

90

South Platte

133

134

89

85

Little Snake

152

147

119

66

Upper Green

102

98

85

113

Lower Green

139

126

90

77

Upper Bear

122

105

85

77

Statewide SNOTEL Percent of Median

121

119

98

109

Weighted State Average (Area)

136

137

102

107

Max

200

193

0

150

154

Min

88

75

0

65

66

