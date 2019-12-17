Wind River Basin Snowpack down from last week

The Natural Resources Conservation Service has released this week’s Snow Water Equivalent report for Wyoming’s water basins. Locally, the Wind River Basin is showing 109 percent of the median, The Bighorn River Basin at 145 percent of the median, and the Sweetwater River Basin at 90 percent of the 30-year-average.

The table below indicates the Snow Water Equivalent as percent of median in each basin:

The following table shows the percent of median for today, the 2 previous weeks, one year ago, and two years ago for Wyoming basins. Normal (median) is based on all reporting SNOTEL sites in the basin with calculated medians (newer SNOTEL sites do not have medians figured), but does not include manually measured snow courses. The statewide SNOTEL percent of median is a percent of median using all SNOTEL sites in Wyoming with calculated medians. The weighted state average is figured using the area of basins (square miles). The reference period for computing medians is the 30-year period 1981 through 2010.