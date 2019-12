The ice skating rink located at Tonkin Stadium in Riverton is being filled today. Riverton Parks and Rec said once the ice is ready, the rink will be open daily from 1-8PM until kids go back to school in January. Mary Axthelm from R Recreation credits the Parks and Rec crews for all of their hard work getting this project done every year!

Pictured: Dan Adcock and Kaden Poll of Riverton Parks and Rec