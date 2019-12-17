S & S wins contract for Riverton Main Street

The Wyoming Highway Commission awarded $27.5 million in contracts for work at its meeting in Cheyenne this week. A local project in Riverton was among the projects where bids were accepted.

The commission awarded S & S Builders, of Gillette, a $3.2 million contract for ADA work on Main Street (US 26) in Riverton.

Crews will install ADA ramps at all intersections and make the sidewalk portion of driveways less steep and more ADA accessible. They will also install a new traffic signal at Main Street and Major Avenue, upgrade the other signals along Main Street and upgrade the pedestrian crosswalk for rails to trails. The contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2020.

Also awarded by the commission were contracts for:

$3.1 million to McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland, for patching work at various locations in Hot Springs and Washakie counties by Oct. 31, 2020;

• Construction crews will make improvements on 7 miles of WYO 120 between Meeteetse and Cody to improve the road surface. The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded a $5.5 million contract to Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell, for the work starting at milepost 74 in Park County.

For the WYO 120 work, crews will reconstruct about 2,000 feet of the road. For the other sections, crews will perform a mill and overlay and a level and overlay. They will also do slope flattening and drainage work in the area. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2020.

Besides the WYO 120 work, the other contracts the commission awarded included bridge rehabilitation, patching and American with Disabilities Act (ADA) work.

Reiman Corp., of Cheyenne, was the low bidder on a $4.7 million bridge rehabilitation contract. Crews will make repairs to nine bridges in Converse, Laramie and Platte counties. The contract completion date is July 31, 2021.

Additionally, other contracts awarded include: