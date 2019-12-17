Cowgirls Set to Battle No. 17 Gonzaga

The Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team (6-4) will wrap up its non-conference schedule when it takes on No. 17 Gonzaga (9-1) on Tuesday, Dec. 17 in the Arena-Auditorium for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff. The Cowgirls will be looking for their first win over a nationally ranked team since knocking off No. 15 Colorado three years ago.

A LOOK AT THE WYOMING COWGIRLS

The Cowgirls are 6-4 on the year following a narrow loss to Northern Colorado, 44-46. Wyoming is led by sophomore Tereza Vitulova , who averages 13.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game to lead UW in both categories. Sophomore Quinn Weidemann averages 9.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, while senior Taylor Rusk averages 7.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. Both sophomores Alba Sanchez Ramos and Karla Erjavec average 7.8 points per game, while Erjavec leads UW with 3.8 assists per game. Defensively, Weidemann leads Wyoming with 1.5 steals per game, while Vitulova averages 0.7 blocks per game.

The Cowgirls are shooting 41.4 percent (249-601) from the field, 34.7 percent (76-219) from three point range and 63.5 percent (61-96) from the free throw line to average 63.5 points per game. Wyoming averages 12.7 assists and 12.2 turnovers per game. Wyoming opponents are shooting 36.9 percent (211-572) from the field, 31.3 percent (46-147) from three and 67.2 percent (88-131) from the free throw line to average 55.6 points per game. Opponents average 9.5 assists and 13.1 turnovers per contest.

Head coach Gerald Mattinson is in his first year as head coach of the Cowgirls and owns a 6-4 record. He spent the previous 16 seasons on the Wyoming bench as an assistant and associate head coach.

SCOUTING GONZAGA

The Gonzaga Bulldogs are 9-1 overall and ranked No. 17 in the nation. They are led by a trio of players averaging over 11 points per game. Jill Townsend averages 11.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest, Jenn Wirth averages 11.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, while Katie Campbell averages 11.1 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. LeeAnne Wirth is just off of double-digit scoring at 9.9 points per game to go along with 4.4 rebounds per contest. Jessie Loera directs the Gonzaga offense with 5.3 assists per game, and leads the team in steals at 2.1 per game. Jenn Wirth is the top shot blocker for Gonzaga, averaging 0.8 blocked shots per contest.

The Bulldogs are shooting 48.1 percent (272-565) from the field, 41.0 percent (66-161) from three and 74.2 percent (141-190) from the free throw line to average 75.1 points per game. Gonzaga averages 17.3 assists and 14.2 turnovers per contest. Opponents are shooting 34.9 percent (198-568) from the field, 23.9 percent (45-188) from three and 61.3 percent (100-163) from the free throw line to average 54.1 points per game. Gonzaga foes average 8.9 assists and 17.7 turnovers per game.

Head coach Lisa Fortier is in her sixth year as the head coach of Gonzaga, and has compiled a 136-41 record in her time at the helm of the Bulldogs.

SERIES HISTORY AGAINST GONZAGA

The Bulldogs lead the all-time series 4-1, and are 2-0 against Wyoming here in Laramie. Most recently, Gonzaga picked up a 57-61 overtime win over Wyoming in Spokane on Dec. 3, 2015. The last time the two teams met in Laramie, Gonzaga earned a 56-70 win in 2014. Wyoming won the first game in the series, a 69-60 contest in 1989.

UP NEXT

The Cowgirls will move on to the rest of their Mountain West schedule when they host Boise State on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the Arena-Auditorium.