Pokes host Utah Valley next

The Wyoming Cowboys will close out their four-game homestand on Wednesday hosting Utah Valley in the Arena-Auditorium for a 7 p.m. start. IT will be the fourth meeting between the two schools.

A Look at the Matchup

Wyoming heads into Wednesday’s game with a 3-8 overall record. The Cowboys dropped a 74-53 decision to Northern Colorado on Saturday with the Pokes hitting two threes in the contest, as the Bears connected 11 times. Wyoming has been shooting well from behind the arc over the last five games, as Wyoming is shooting 36 percent, a six point improvement from their season average. The Cowboys are allowing 65.3 points per game for the season to rank third in the Mountain West.

Utah Valley heads to Laramie with a 4-8 overall record and have lost five-straight contests. Under first year head coach Mark Madsen, the Wolverines rank No. 14 in the nation recording 6.1 blocks per game, as his group leads the nation in total blocks at 73. His group has also recorded 436 rebounds to rank No. 25 in the nation. Utah Valley is shooting 43 percent from the field for the season with opponents shooting 43 percent as well.

Each Team’s Leaders

The Pokes are led in scoring and assists by redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado. He is adding 17.1 points per game and has 36 assists. He has his hand in nearly 50 percent of the Cowboys’ baskets this season. Sophomore Hunter Thompson adds 8.5 points per game for the season and leads the team grabbing 5.8 rebounds per game. Senior Jake Hendricks adds 7.8 points per game and leads the team with 22 three pointers.

Utah Valley is led in scoring and rebounding by Isaiah White, as he scores 14.2 points per game to go along with 9.8 rebounds. He also adds 2.3 assists per game. TJ Washington adds 14.2 points per game and adds a team-high three assists per game. The duo are part of five players who score in double-figures for the Wolverines.

About The Series

Wyoming and Utah Valley will meet for the fourth time on Wednesday. Wyoming is 3-0 all-time against the Wolverines and are 2-0 in Laramie. Wyoming too the last meeting 74-68 in the semifinals of the CBI in 2017.

Up Next

Wyoming heads to Denver to take on the Pioneers at 1 p.m. on Saturday in a game that can be seen on Altitude Sports.

Tickets

For more information regarding tickets for Wednesday’s game, visit GoWyo.com/Tickets; email tickets@uwyo.edu; call 307-766-7220; or stop by the UW Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium located on Willett Drive.

Fans can watch, listen to the contest and follow stats on GoWyo.com. The contest will be broadcast live on radio over the 26 affiliate stations of the Cowboy Sports Network, as Dave Walsh will have the call with Kevin McKinney on color.