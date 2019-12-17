Feb 18, 1956 – Dec 13, 2019

Kathy Johnson, 63, of Riverton passed away at Sage West Hospital – Riverton, on Friday, December 13, 2019. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Riverton at 10:00 am. A viewing will be in the Relief Society Room prior to the service from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

Mary Katherine Fitzsimonds was born on February 18, 1956 in Long Beach, CA to Robert L. and Athly O. (Bodily) Fitzsimonds. As a young child the family moved to Riverton and Kathy graduated from Riverton High School with the class of 1974. She then attended Tulsa Community College.

Kathy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a Primary Teacher for over twenty years and volunteered with the Cub Scouts.

When she moved to Tulsa to attended school she stayed thirty years before returning home to Riverton in 2004. While in Tulsa she worked for Lockheed Martin as a Mail Sortment Operator for twenty years. She then started working for Walmart and transferred back to Riverton in 2004. At the time of her passing she had worked for Walmart for over eighteen years.

Kathy was very active in volunteering thru out the community and performed silent acts of service, she also enjoyed community activities, especially the ones in the park. She thoroughly took pleasure in reading scriptures and The Ensign. Her family was most important to her and spending time with them.

She is survived by her daughters, Shannon (James) Garnett and Sarah (Basil) Harris; son James (Cora) Crawford; grandchildren, James Arthur, River, and Kylie; father, Marvin Thompson; and brothers, Kenny Sprouse, Tharon Fitzsimonds, and Will Thompson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Fitzsimonds; mother, Athly Thompson; and sister, Alison Jankke.

