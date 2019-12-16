Wreaths Across America placed in Lander, Riverton

Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, which was this past Saturday, December 14th , volunteers spread out across America to Remember, Honor and Teach at wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 1,600 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. Local locations for the Wreath ceremonies were at Lander’s Mount Hope Cemetery and at Riverton’s Mountain View Cemetery.

The mission of the Wreaths Across America is to Remember the fallen, Honor those who serve and their families and Teach future generations about the sacrifices made to preserve our freedoms. The ceremonies locally were held for the third consecutive year.

In Riverton 40 volunteers placed 200 wreaths that had been donated by sponsors from across Fremont County.

Forty volunteers placed 200 wreaths at Mountain View Cemetery in Riverton Saturday during the annual Wreaths Across America event. Wyotoday photo by Kirk Baxter.

Speaking at the event were:

• Master of Ceremonies, Carl Falken,

• Pastor Dale Adams from the Lighthouse Bible church.

And Military Service representatives including:

David Varney for the Army,

Charley Ginsberg for Marine Corps,

Phillip Marks for the Navy,

Joe Stong for the Air Force, and

Yvonne Marks for the Coast Guard.