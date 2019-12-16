Weather resulted in numerous calls to S.O.; Three Arrests

Over the past 72 hours ending at 7 a.m. Monday, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office recorded 118 calls for service, including 55 calls for an ambulance and one fire call. Seventeen individuals were booked into the detention center, which is currently responsible for 171 inmates, including one on home detention and two housed outside of the county in other jails.

From the call log:

There was a domestic abuse complaint filed Friday at 9:30 a.m. from an address on Lyons Valley Road

A three-month-old Shepard mix dog was found with a fractured jaw and was taken to the Lander Valley Animal Hospital.

The alleged discharged of a firearm during a dispute on Clay Creek Road near Riverton is under investigation. The call was recorded at 4:08 p.m. Friday.

Sheriff’s deputies assisted the Lander Police for a domestic incident that had turned violent on Custer Street. The Agency Assist request came in after 8 p.m. Friday.

A two-vehicle crash was reported at 10:49 a.m. in the 6500 block of Riverview Road. Deputies were also advised of a one-vehicle rollover on Warm Springs Drive near Dubois Saturday at 11:56 a.m.

The weather was creating issues for motorists on Saturday, not only were there crashes reported (item above), but several vehicles became stuck in the snow near Atlantic City on the Old Fort Road. Later that afternoon a vehicle registered in Arizona slid off of the Castle Gardens Road east of Riverton.

Deputies said the case of a storage unit renter cutting off a lock and removing her belongings without paying for the space is a civil matter.

A reported theft of a credit card and the unauthorized sale of a generator at an address on Rendezvous Road near Arapahoe was called in at 1:40 p.m. Saturday.

A report of domestic geese being killed by two dogs came in from Pecham Lane near Riverton at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Arrests:

Christina Castro, 42, Riverton, Probation Violation

Leon Harris, 55, Riverton, Driving While Under the Influence, No Interlock Device, Driving while Under Suspension, No Insurance.

Dustin Rogers, 41, Riverton, Probation Violation

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law